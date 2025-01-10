Q&A: When Lionel met Obama and Alan met the queen

Alan and Lionel kick off the 2025 with a brand-new Q&A episode.

While primetime CNN attracts a mere 400,000 listeners, the Joe Rogan Experience reaches over 17 million subscribers on YouTube. What explains the exponential rise of Joe Rogan’s podcast?

In a world dominated by social media platforms, where fact and fiction are blurred, the editors make the case for traditional, fact-based journalism.

Plus, Alan and Lionel have brushed shoulders with many household names, but who has made them starstruck? The editors share their stories: what question did Alan ask the queen?