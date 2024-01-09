Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Comics
Books
January 09, 2024
Graphic novel of the month: ‘Worm’
Edel Rodriguez’s art rose to prominence during the age of Trump. Here’s what came before…
Mike Turner
Books
October 12, 2023
Graphic novel of the month: ‘Monica’
David McAllister
Culture
September 06, 2023
Graphic novel of the month: ‘A Guest in the House’
Peter Hoskin
From the magazine
Culture
December 26, 2022
Wine by the panel: how France is mixing booze with comic-books
Ginger Clark
Economics
September 03, 2021
How intellectual property laws zapped the comic creatives
David Allen Green
Economics
How intellectual property laws zapped the comic creatives
David Allen Green
Cartoons
August 28, 2021
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: A new colleague
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: A new colleague
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
July 10, 2021
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: A new Olympic event
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: A new Olympic event
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
June 05, 2021
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: G7 salauds
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: G7 salauds
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
May 01, 2021
Stephen Collins's cartoon: The headlines you half take in
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
Stephen Collins's cartoon: The headlines you half take in
Stephen Collins
1
2
3
4
...
7
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 31
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines