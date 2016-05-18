Al Qaeda

Essays
May 18, 2016
The terror network
Revelations about Islamic State's planning show that extremists are most likely to be radicalised by relatives or friends. To stop them we need to break those connections
Jason Burke
From the magazine
Al Qaeda-image
Syria
March 01, 2016
Why is religious extremism on the rise?
Peter Welby
Al Qaeda-image
Culture
January 21, 2016
Book Review: The Syrian Jihad—Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the Evolution of an Insurgency by Charles R Lister
David Patrikarakos
From the magazine
Al Qaeda-image
World
November 20, 2015
Mali attack: we must not give these militants what they want
Alex Perry
Al Qaeda topic image
World
March 26, 2015
The Yazidis: abandoned to terror
James Harkin
From the magazine
Al Qaeda topic image
Culture
February 19, 2015
A look inside Guantanamo
Mark Mazower
From the magazine
Al Qaeda topic image
World
January 17, 2015
What does a successful surveillance strategy look like?
Al Qaeda topic image
World
January 16, 2015
Al Qaeda and Islamic State: a deadly rivalry
Andrew Hammond
Al Qaeda topic image
World
December 12, 2014
CIA torture report: the British government must come clean
Clare Algar
