Syria
Syria
September 06, 2023
Syria’s forgotten
After more than a decade of devastation in Syria, Arab nations are embracing Bashar al-Assad once again. But for the people he governs, there’s no going back
Lizzie Porter
From the magazine
World
April 11, 2021
Syria’s civil war is 10 years old—but still Bashar al-Assad survives
David Lesch
Culture
February 11, 2021
Palmyra and the myth of civilisation
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
World
August 05, 2020
“We can’t breathe”—how George Floyd’s killing is shaping Middle Eastern protest
Christiane Gruber
Culture
October 04, 2019
The Obama administration's misadventures in foreign policy
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Syria
September 11, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #98: The Syrian war through the camera
Prospect Team
World
February 27, 2019
There's an important discussion to be had about Hezbollah—but it's not through the lens of Westminster politics
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
July 17, 2018
Whatever happened to Seymour Hersh?
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Society
July 17, 2018
Meet the Syrian chef who refused to be a refugee
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
