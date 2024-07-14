United States

Trump is the first US president to have celebrated violence

A chorus of the ex-president’s supporters is blaming Biden, but the attempt on Trump’s life took place amid volatility that he fomented

By Bill Keller
July 14, 2024
A livestream on Rumble of Donald Trump being struck by gunfire when an assassination attempt was made on his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Image: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy.
A livestream on Rumble of Donald Trump being struck by gunfire when an assassination attempt was made on his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Image: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy.

A few weeks ago, addressing a conference of conservative evangelical Christians, Donald J. Trump portrayed himself as a sacrificial lamb defending people of faith against a godless deep state. He presented himself as a Christ-like figure, bleeding from “wounds all over.”  

“In the end, they’re not after me,” Trump proclaimed. “They’re after you. I just happen to be, very proudly, standing in their way.”

I thought of this when the news broke on Saturday that a would-be assassin had come within inches of killing the former president. A New York Times reporter at the scene heard a man in the crowd shout, “Trump was just elected today, folks. He is a martyr.”

The attack may indeed help clear Trump’s path to a second term, the already iconic photo of a bloodied Trump, fist raised, playing into the contrast with an enfeebled Joe Biden—and reenforcing the collective grievance of the electorate’s disenchanted voters. The incident also complicates the already hugely complicated question of whether the Democrats should replace Biden at the top of the ticket. A chorus of Trump supporters has already blamed Biden, along with the news media and liberals in general, for fomenting the urge that drove his would-be murderer. The governor of Texas caught the conspiratorial spirit, writing on X, “They try to jail him. They try to kill him. It will not work. He is indomitable.” One Republican congressman posted on X that “Joe Biden sent the orders” to have Trump killed.

Whatever the motivation or pathology of the shooter, the assassination attempt feels like a predictable symptom of the climate of political violence that Trump has encouraged and exploited. (Yes, this is an appropriate occasion for blaming the victim.) Trump did not beget the bloody undercurrent in American politics—he is the third president in my lifetime to have been shot—but Trump is the first president who has embraced and celebrated violence. 

The former president has made heroes of the deadly mob that stormed the Capitol on 6th January 2021. He has cozied up to neofascist white militants like the Proud Boys. He has demonised institutions fundamental to the functioning of our democracy, including the courts, federal law enforcement and the news media. His rally rhetoric bristles with calls for vengeance and retribution. His followers are not speaking metaphorically when they warn of civil war if Trump does not return to the White House. 

It’s not just the Trumpists. American society as a whole has been too complacent about the growing tribalism of our politics, the radicalising power of social media, the proliferation of malevolent disinformation, the crazy gun culture we take for granted. The New York Times reported a survey conducted by the Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago, that found “10 percent of respondents agreed that the use of force was justified to prevent Mr. Trump from becoming president, and 7 percent said that the use of force was justified to return Mr. Trump to the presidency.” These trends, the researchers observe, constitute “a large mass of kindling, waiting for an incendiary moment.” And that survey was conducted 18 months ago; since then, the acrimony of campaign season has only worsened.

Could the Saturday shooting be such a moment for America’s volatile democracy?

Bill Keller is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who edited the New York Times from 2003–2011. He is the founder of the Marshall Project, which publishes nonprofit journalism about criminal justice, and the author of “What’s Prison For?” (Columbia Global Reports)

Related articles
related article image
Election panel: How would Starmer handle a Trump presidency?
related article image
Don’t empathise with Trump supporters. Condemn them
related article image
Is Jeff Bezos up for the fight against Trump 2.0? America needs him to be
United States
Related articles
related article image
Election panel: How would Starmer handle a Trump presidency?
related article image
Don’t empathise with Trump supporters. Condemn them
related article image
Is Jeff Bezos up for the fight against Trump 2.0? America needs him to be
Popular in United States
related article image
America’s existential election
related article image
The Resistance
related article image
Trump’s return: Are we ready?
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Isabel Hilton: Will Britain rejoin the world?
related article image
Why I shot my sheep...and other tough choices
related article image
Election 2024: It’s the Sun wot lost it!
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines