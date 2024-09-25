US election 2024

United States
September 25, 2024
Gender and race won’t hold Kamala Harris back
Gen Z loves the vice president but is more interested in her agenda for pay, abortion rights and healthcare than in shattering glass ceilings
Jill Abramson
From the magazine
United States
September 25, 2024
A letter to America: Nato is a priceless asset and a firm friend
George Robertson
From the magazine
Culture
September 25, 2024
I’ve been watching all the US election campaign videos...
Imogen West-Knights
From the magazine
Culture
September 25, 2024
An American massacre—1,200 dead
Alex J Kay
From the magazine
Culture
September 25, 2024
Rockin’ for the heartland
Laura Barton
From the magazine
Culture
September 25, 2024
Bordering on madness
Rory Sullivan
From the magazine
Culture
September 25, 2024
Theatre of war
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
Culture
September 25, 2024
Donald Trump, the comeback kid
Peter Hoskin
From the magazine
Books
September 25, 2024
Beyond Vance: the Appalachian literature that’s truer than ‘Hillbilly Elegy’
Susie Mesure
From the magazine
