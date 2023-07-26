Spain

World
July 26, 2023
The Spanish drama is a battle for Europe itself
If Pedro Sánchez manages to bridge divides and retain power, it could help stem the populist tide
Andrew Adonis
Politics
November 24, 2021
Meet Valtònyc, the exiled Spanish rapper reforming Belgium’s free speech laws
Tom Canetti
World
November 02, 2021
Spain’s hunt for political prisoners
Tom Canetti
From the magazine
Politics
December 12, 2019
Madrid’s biggest environmental project is under threat—just as it hosts the UN’s annual climate change summit
Tommy Greene
Essays
November 14, 2018
Exhuming Franco and the digging up of the present
Stephen Phelan
From the magazine
World
October 11, 2017
Catalonia: A turf-war between Spanish police forces is undermining European Security
Claire Spencer
Politics
October 09, 2017
The Spanish already knew their leaders aren't up to the job—now, the rest of the world sees it, too
Liam Aldous
Politics
October 09, 2017
Spain (and Scotland) should remember: a flexible constitution is what keeps the show on the road
Adam Tomkins
Politics
October 05, 2017
On October 1, Catalonia’s long struggle with Madrid came to a head. What happens now?
J. A. Garrido Ardila
