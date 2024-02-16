Poland

Poland’s democratic rehabilitation
Polish democracy was close to death, smothered by populists. What will Donald Tusk’s government have to do to revive it?
Annette Dittert
From the magazine
European Union
October 12, 2023
In Poland, it’s back to base-ics
Amanda Coakley
World
March 01, 2023
The war for the soul of Poland
Neal Ascherson
From the magazine
World
April 25, 2022
Lech Wałęsa: Putin wants us all to go to hell together
Charlie Hancock
World
January 05, 2022
Abandoned in the forest: How Poland is pushing refugees out of the EU
Andrew Connelly
World
Culture
November 04, 2021
The rise and fall of a Messiah: Olga Tokarczuk’s epic novel of Jewish life in Poland
Catherine Taylor
From the magazine
Culture
Poland
June 30, 2021
The Prospect Podcast #186: Poland’s authoritarian turn
Prospect Team
Poland
Politics
June 10, 2021
Poland’s authoritarian turn could destroy its relationship with the west
Christian Davies
From the magazine
Politics
World
August 28, 2020
How democracies die: the case of Hungary
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
World
