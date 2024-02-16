Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Poland
Europe
February 16, 2024
Poland’s democratic rehabilitation
Polish democracy was close to death, smothered by populists. What will Donald Tusk’s government have to do to revive it?
Annette Dittert
From the magazine
European Union
October 12, 2023
In Poland, it’s back to base-ics
Amanda Coakley
World
March 01, 2023
The war for the soul of Poland
Neal Ascherson
From the magazine
World
April 25, 2022
Lech Wałęsa: Putin wants us all to go to hell together
Charlie Hancock
World
January 05, 2022
Abandoned in the forest: How Poland is pushing refugees out of the EU
Andrew Connelly
World
Abandoned in the forest: How Poland is pushing refugees out of the EU
Andrew Connelly
Culture
November 04, 2021
The rise and fall of a Messiah: Olga Tokarczuk’s epic novel of Jewish life in Poland
Catherine Taylor
From the magazine
Culture
The rise and fall of a Messiah: Olga Tokarczuk’s epic novel of Jewish life in Poland
Catherine Taylor
From the magazine
Poland
June 30, 2021
The Prospect Podcast #186: Poland’s authoritarian turn
Prospect Team
Poland
The Prospect Podcast #186: Poland’s authoritarian turn
Prospect Team
Politics
June 10, 2021
Poland’s authoritarian turn could destroy its relationship with the west
Christian Davies
From the magazine
Politics
Poland’s authoritarian turn could destroy its relationship with the west
Christian Davies
From the magazine
World
August 28, 2020
How democracies die: the case of Hungary
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
World
How democracies die: the case of Hungary
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
5
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 25
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines