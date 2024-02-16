European Union

Europe
February 16, 2024
Poland’s democratic rehabilitation
Polish democracy was close to death, smothered by populists. What will Donald Tusk’s government have to do to revive it?
Annette Dittert
From the magazine
Far Right
February 13, 2024
Fascism isn’t just a German problem
Ece Temelkuran
Technology
February 10, 2024
‘It’s an arms race’: is the west ready for Chinese EVs?
Isabel Hilton
Ukraine
January 24, 2024
Ukraine’s fate, Europe’s choice
Timothy Garton Ash
From the magazine
Politics
January 23, 2024
Baroness Ashton: The people of Gaza must be given a better future
Hella Pick
European Union
October 12, 2023
In Poland, it’s back to base-ics
Amanda Coakley
Law
October 02, 2023
Why Lord Sumption is dangerously wrong about our human rights law
Jessica Simor
Culture
July 27, 2023
The cult of Normal People
Róisín Lanigan
World
July 26, 2023
The Spanish drama is a battle for Europe itself
Andrew Adonis
