Last week I read Richard Llewellyn’s 1939 novel, How Green Was My Valley, which recounts the somewhat sad saga of a Welsh mining family at the end of the 19th century. The narrator, the youngest son, is forced to defend his Welshness at school, where English is the only language permitted, and his father procures the help of two local men, Dai and Cyfartha, to teach him to fight. Throughout the book, physical fighting is depicted as necessary when in the defence of honour. At one point Dai loses his sight while engaging in “prize-fighting”—competitive fighting to win money—presumably punished by God because the fighting was not righteous. As the protagonist says, “No money buys my blood, or pays me to take it from somebody else. Fight, yes. Prize-fight, no. Prostitution, it is.”

I was reminded by this exchange that the word prostitute can be used to describe a person who uses their talent or ability in a base or unworthy way, usually for money or fame. This use of the word has fallen out of fashion, perhaps partially because, in the age of social media, selling oneself in that way is so commonplace that it’s hardly worth commenting upon. Certainly, politicians and celebrities so often compromise their values and integrity to shill something that we are surprised by those few who stand by their convictions. Perhaps to reach that position in society, class consciousness and solidarity must be shed.

In Upton Sinclair’s 1926 novel Oil!—about the moral dilemma faced by the heir of an oil tycoon—the movie star girlfriend of the protagonist is described as prostituting herself for knowingly making propaganda films that demonise Russia and incite the United States to go to war. As one character says, “That’s a murder picture, and that woman knew it perfectly well. They paid her money and jewels and fur cloaks and silk lingerie, and her face on the billboards and in all the newspapers; and she took the price… a woman who makes a picture like that is nothing but a prostitute, and the fact that she’s highly paid makes her all the more loathsome.”

I agree with many of the sentiments expressed by Sinclair, and my own reluctance to ever monetise my social media following through advertising or partnerships comes from a sense that selling your authenticity and identity for profit is selling out your community. I don’t want to encourage people to engage in further consumerism when it’s harmful to them. I’ve always said that by selling my body, I sell enough of myself at work, and I need to retain control over my mind and soul, as those are more precious and personal commodities.

Ironically enough, while I would consider myself a prostitute in that I am a whore, I wouldn’t consider myself a prostitute in regard to being a sellout. I have retained my convictions in public and private, never writing or saying something I don’t believe in for financial gain, whereas I imagine the average person would think of me as already having done the most base and unworthy act through selling sexual services. A “moral prostitute” would historically be perceived as an oxymoron, which is partly why sex workers have tried to distance ourselves from that pejorative and the prejudice ingrained within it.

It is the income, and financial stability, from sex work that has enabled me to be so protective of both the labour of my mind and the beliefs of my soul. Through prostitution, I have built a buffer that safeguards me against having to prostitute myself in other ways. Some people are born with this buffer through intergenerational wealth, others don’t care to ever have one, either because they are greedy or have no conscience. It is they who deserve the vilification and ire so often aimed at sex workers. We should not be the ones seen as emblematic of all the worst excesses of humanity.