“British? To the back of the queue!”

That curt philippic has been hurled at me repeatedly at the airports of Europe in 2026.

My feelings about it are mixed. On the one hand, after nearly three decades as a British citizen, it was good to be finally acknowledged as such. On the other hand, as someone who had spent a huge chunk of his first, Soviet, life in queues of different kinds, I found it hard to take.

Initially, on hearing that peremptory shout, I pacified myself with the quote from George Mikes’s 1946 book How to be an Alien: “An Englishman, even if he is alone, forms an orderly queue of one.” In reality, I was far from alone. The queues to passport control routinely numbered hundreds of frustrated individuals, all of whom had a misfortune of travelling with the British passport!

One of my worst experiences was at the airport of Trieste, where my delayed Ryanair flight landed at 1am. I had to wait for nearly three hours to reach one of the two passport control windows, manned by two sleepy and hence slowmoving officers inside a stuffy casaccia (“an ugly house” in Italian), with no wifi and no windows, except for those of the passport control booths themselves.

Ironically, the purpose of my visit was to address a conference on European borders and, from my place in the airport queue I could see a large “Go Borderless!” poster behind the impenetrable glass wall in the arrivals area. Viewed during the endless wait for passport control in the middle of the night, it sounded almost sadistic.

Having not seen Trieste yet, I thought I understood why Jan Morris described it as “an allegory of limbo” and “an indefinable hiatus” in her magnificent 2001 book Trieste and the Meaning of Nowhere. It did feel like landing in some primordial “nowhere” and waiting to be admitted to the real world, or turned back on the grounds of having “incorrect” fingerprints or a wacky face…

I was nostalgic for the early 1990s when, being officially “stateless” after my defection from the USSR, I had to travel not with a passport, but with an Australian “travel document”. It looked like a passport, with the regulation kangaroo and emu on the cover, except that it wasn’t. The “document” required a visa for every single country I was passing through and had to be stamped at every entry and exit point. That was cumbersome but, being effectively passportless, I never had to endure long queues or have my fingerprints taken—not once!

What gets me about these new EU border checks, defined as “pretty shambolic” by the Guardian, is their futility. When leaving my precious (for everyone seemed to want them) fingerprints for the first time on entering Finland in December 2025, I was assured by a sympathetic (I was the last in the queue) immigration officer at Helsinki airport that I would only have to do it once, and that from then on my mugshot and fingerprints would be stored in the EU’s electronic database.

“What database?” a sullen border policeman barked out a couple of months later at the Budapest airport. “There’s no such thing!” He then stamped my uncomplaining British passport with such strength and fervour that I could almost hear it squeal with pain…

Here, I cannot help remembering the dusty oblong mirror that used to hang above each passport control aisle at all Soviet immigration points. The exact purpose of that unnerving overhead object remains a mystery. Was it designed to scrutinise the crown of your head for signs of a toupée? Or was it meant to expose your dissident thoughts? In reality, however, the mirror was there just to intimidate…

It would of course be audacious to assume that the “shambolic” new entry rules were introduced to punish all British citizens for Brexit, whether they had voted for it or not. But wasn’t it President Obama who warned us, in April 2016, that if the UK were to leave the EU, it would find itself—metaphorically— “at the back of the queue”? Well, we are there now—literally!

Brexit aside, I wanted this column, my last in 2026, to end with some Christmas cheer.

Some years ago, I visited the Lapland town of Rovaniemi, where I interviewed the “real” (if somewhat tipsy) Santa in his bespoke “Santa Claus Village” (then rather kitschy and commercialised) for a Christmas column. I can now confirm that Santa indeed resides in Finland and therefore should be carrying an EU passport when travelling abroad on his Christmas gift-giving missions. This means that he won’t have to have a beardshot done or his mittenprints taken, and will be able to enter the UK without queuing. For, unlike us Brits travelling to Europe, EU passport holders (including “herra Claus”, no doubt) can still use the fast automated e-gates at all UK border controls!

This is, of course, hugely unfair, but at least all “good” British kids will get their Christmas presents on time. Cheers!