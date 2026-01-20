The unifying agenda touching every family

Cancer care has always been at the forefront of progress and this special edition of Policy Insights from Prospect comes at a time when this feels especially true. Research, treatment and care have transformed outcomes for millions of people with cancer, turning once fatal diagnoses into conditions that can be prevented, treated or lived with for many years. Yet progress has been uneven, and the challenges remain stark. Public services are under immense strain, systems centre around institutions and conditions rather than people and places and inequities are costing lives. This is why 2026 matters.

With the launch of the landmark National Cancer Plan for England approaching—and a renewed political will to work differently— there is a real opportunity for us to confront the challenges that we’ve been grappling with for so long. How can we make sure that everyone with cancer can access the best care and support, regardless of who they are and where we live?

This is not a problem for government to solve alone. At Macmillan Cancer Support, our relationships span sectors and we see every day how national policy connects with local delivery. We understand where partnerships between government, business and civil society can unlock greater potential. In fact, this is what we and thousands of organisations like us are here to do—and we’re already seeing the benefits.

The Civil Society Covenant, the new Pride in Place initiatives and the government’s ambition to collaborate presents a real opportunity for us to take working in partnership to another level—a level where community organisations can truly flourish, doing what they do best and delivering the tailored support that they know people need. This includes care on the quayside for fishermen, check-ups during vet visits for farmers, BSL information for deaf people and culturally appropriate support. I’m driven by the creativity and innovation of these community organisations, and I know they have a vital role to play in defining and delivering the cancer care of the future.

Cancer is a unifying agenda that touches every family and community. It transcends political priorities and departmental boundaries. It’s the canary in the coalmine when the system isn’t working, but also the testing ground for developments that go on to have enormous impact on other diseases. And with the right conditions to foster collaboration and innovation, we can create a cancer care system that is excellent for everyone. One that we can all be proud of.

