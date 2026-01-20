We remain impatient for progress on cancer care

In December 2024 the Health and Social Care Select Committee received what we thought was an early Christmas present. Wes Streeting, the health secretary, wrote to us to express emphatic agreement with much of what was put to him by our predecessors on the committee, led by former MP Steve Brine, in their Future Cancer inquiry.

His feet not long under the desk, he relayed to us his diagnosis for why care and treatment of cancer patients in the NHS was lacking. Obvious symptoms were too many people waiting longer than the 62-day target before starting treatment after a referral. What we were most pleased to see in his proposed cure was a commitment to publish a National Cancer Plan, a long-term strategy to improve practice and outcomes. This came after a rather farcical situation under the previous government, that had promised a 10-year strategy in 2022, only to bin the idea in 2023.

A consultation to shape that plan was launched in early 2025. It talked about incorporating new technologies and innovations, and building on initiatives like the cancer vaccine launchpad.

But one year on from that launch, and 18 months into this government’s time in office, we continue to wait to see the result of that work and it is patients who are suffering.

Cancer targets are still being missed. NHS England’s data from October 2025 showed that 68.8 per cent of people in England received their diagnosis and started their first treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral. The target is 85 per cent and has not been met since December 2015.

Some progress is being made. For example, the Rare Cancers Bill has been a welcome development in an area that demands focus. A private members’ bill—meaning it was initiated by a backbench MP—it has been supported by ministers and is making progress through parliament.

The charity Cancer52 said in 2023 that although 47 per cent of cancer diagnoses in England are rare or less common cancers—such as brain, lung, stomach, oesophageal, liver and pancreatic cancers—they account for 55 per cent of cancer-related deaths. Only 14 per cent of patients with these types survive, on average, for more than five years. Rarer forms are often harder to diagnose and issues are more pronounced in spreading best practice for treating less common cancers.

There is work to be done in raising awareness of these cancers among health professions and improving access to information. Because fewer people get these cancers, there are fewer health professionals with the right knowledge and expertise, meaning patients also have to travel further to access the care they need. Those patients can also face difficulties finding support networks of people who have experienced the same disease.

I maintain our predecessor committee’s view that the forthcoming National Cancer Plan and new reforms will need to hang together cohesively to address the specific challenges facing people with rare, less common and less survivable cancers. Despite some positive changes like Rapid Diagnostic Centres, it is not clear that these cancers are being given sufficient focus.

We also want to see the UK step up its leadership on the international stage when it comes to research into treatments and prevention. We urge the government to continue fostering the life sciences ecosystem in the UK and our collaborations abroad. In particular, the UK should be leading on driving up international action to tackle the poor outcomes for the least survivable and least common cancers.

So we welcome the secretary of state’s desire to tackle this but are impatient for progress. As a committee we will continue to press the government for swift action. Cancer patients cannot wait.