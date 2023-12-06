Log in
December 06, 2023
What I’m teaching my students about AI
The academy has been rocked by the rollout of powerful artificial intelligence that can write an essay in seconds. The key is knowing that students will use it—and trusting them to disclose it
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Ideas
November 02, 2023
Half of young Brits want to be content creators. We should be helping them
Sophia Smith Galer
University
November 01, 2023
Oh, the humanities!
Priyamvada Gopal
From the magazine
Politics
September 06, 2023
The true cause of the Raac crisis
Andrew Adonis
Philosophy
September 06, 2023
A philosophy of the classroom
Julian Baggini
Columns
August 11, 2023
Do low-income students belong at Oxford? Of course they do
Alan Rusbridger
Culture
January 13, 2023
The joy of sets
Boyd Tonkin
Society
January 05, 2023
Sunak is right to scrap Truss's childcare proposals—but he needs his own plan
Politics
December 07, 2022
A reinvention fund for (truly) lifelong learning
Sonia Sodha
