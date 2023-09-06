Schools

Philosophy
September 06, 2023
A philosophy of the classroom
What is the true purpose of an education? There is no one answer—and that’s the point
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
World
October 24, 2022
How Ukrainian teachers keep schools running in wartime
Lara Olszowska
Politics
July 21, 2022
Eton head master: I’m on my seventh education secretary in seven years
Simon Henderson
From the magazine
Culture
February 11, 2022
The politicians who smashed up the education system
Francis Beckett
Politics
November 11, 2021
Interview: Justine Greening—we’re still waiting for the government’s education response
Katie Neame
Politics
November 11, 2021
“Levelling up” is meaningless without education reform
World
October 12, 2021
The transformative vision of the Nordic folk high school
Eleanor Salter
Politics
September 18, 2021
Nadhim Zahawi’s decisions will affect the life chances of millions
Natalie Perera
Politics
August 27, 2021
Failing the test: the perversity of England's exams
Eliane Glaser
