Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
April 04, 2020
A coalition government is not the answer
Cross-party government worked in wartime—but this is not a war. Those clamouring for coalition should remember that
David Owen
Politics
February 14, 2020
What Keir Starmer can learn from the failure of Jo Swinson
Peter Chappell
Politics
January 24, 2020
Crunching decades of leadership election results suggests Labour should pick Keir Starmer
Stephen Fisher and Andreas Murr
Labour Party
January 13, 2020
The Prospect Interview #113: The Labour leadership contest, explained
Prospect Team
Politics
August 10, 2016
Why Owen Smith should be Labour leader
Lisa Nandy
Politics
Politics
July 29, 2016
What is Smithism?
John McTernan
Politics
Politics
April 29, 2016
Big question: What is anti-Semitism?
Prospect Team
Politics
Politics
November 12, 2015
Cruel and unusual times for Labour
Gisela Stuart
From the magazine
Politics
Politics
October 14, 2015
How to be leader of the opposition
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Politics
