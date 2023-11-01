Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Keir Starmer
Economics
November 01, 2023
Can Keir Starmer plant the seeds of growth?
The Labour leader is making all the right noises to business leaders. But he has yet to come up with a convincing plan for helping the economy thrive
Tony Danker
From the magazine
Columns
July 19, 2023
Keir Starmer, be warned: you will inherit a country in crisis
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
June 14, 2023
Labour—homing in on a plan
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
May 24, 2023
Keir Starmer is making a virtue of conservatism
Andrew Adonis
Politics
May 10, 2023
The Sunak paradox
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
The Sunak paradox
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Columns
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
February 15, 2023
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 16, 2023
Time for Labour to be radical
Geoff Andrews
Politics
Time for Labour to be radical
Geoff Andrews
Politics
December 23, 2022
Don't let Labour infighting crush working-class ambition
Tom Clark
Politics
Don't let Labour infighting crush working-class ambition
Tom Clark
1
2
3
4
...
10
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 49
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines