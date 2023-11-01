Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer-image
Economics
November 01, 2023
Can Keir Starmer plant the seeds of growth?
The Labour leader is making all the right noises to business leaders. But he has yet to come up with a convincing plan for helping the economy thrive
Tony Danker
From the magazine
Keir Starmer-image
Columns
July 19, 2023
Keir Starmer, be warned: you will inherit a country in crisis
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Keir Starmer-image
Politics
June 14, 2023
Labour—homing in on a plan
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Keir Starmer-image
Politics
May 24, 2023
Keir Starmer is making a virtue of conservatism
Andrew Adonis
Keir Starmer topic image
Politics
May 10, 2023
The Sunak paradox
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
Keir Starmer-image
The Sunak paradox
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Keir Starmer topic image
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Columns
Keir Starmer-image
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Keir Starmer topic image
Politics
February 15, 2023
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Keir Starmer-image
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Keir Starmer topic image
Politics
January 16, 2023
Time for Labour to be radical
Geoff Andrews
Politics
Keir Starmer-image
Time for Labour to be radical
Geoff Andrews
Keir Starmer topic image
Politics
December 23, 2022
Don't let Labour infighting crush working-class ambition
Tom Clark
Politics
Keir Starmer-image
Don't let Labour infighting crush working-class ambition
Tom Clark
1 2 3 4 ... 10 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 49
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines