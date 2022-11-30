House of Lords

House of Lords-image
Politics
November 30, 2022
House of Lords reform is unavoidable
As a peer appointed under the previous system, I think the case for remodelling our second chamber is plain
Andrew Adonis
House of Lords-image
Politics
November 24, 2022
Why abolishing the House of Lords is not the answer
Meg Russell
House of Lords-image
Politics
October 06, 2022
With the Church of England dying, how much longer can we justify having bishops in the House of Lords?
Martyn Percy
From the magazine
House of Lords-image
Society
August 24, 2022
Britain should embrace its history—but not be in thrall to it
Frederic Reynold
House of Lords topic image
Politics
July 27, 2022
Boris Johnson’s lavender list
Steve Richards
Politics
House of Lords-image
Boris Johnson’s lavender list
Steve Richards
House of Lords topic image
Politics
March 18, 2022
Johnson's government has transformed the House of Lords into a last-ditch defence for the rule of law
Steve Crawshaw
Politics
House of Lords-image
Johnson's government has transformed the House of Lords into a last-ditch defence for the rule of law
Steve Crawshaw
House of Lords topic image
Politics
September 10, 2021
We can no longer ignore the democratic problems with David Frost’s role in the Lords
Alexander Horne
Politics
House of Lords-image
We can no longer ignore the democratic problems with David Frost’s role in the Lords
Alexander Horne
House of Lords topic image
Politics
March 21, 2021
Indispensable revising chamber or a study in farce? Sometimes the Lords is both
Red Bencher
Politics
House of Lords-image
Indispensable revising chamber or a study in farce? Sometimes the Lords is both
Red Bencher
House of Lords topic image
Politics
February 15, 2021
A brief lesson in the absurdity—and value—of the upper House
Red Bencher
Politics
House of Lords-image
A brief lesson in the absurdity—and value—of the upper House
Red Bencher
1 2 3 4 ... 8 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 38
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines