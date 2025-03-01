As the world watches Donald Trump’s administration smash America’s democratic foundations, Prospect invited writers and thinkers who have seen illiberal populism take root in their countries to reflect on how to live through an authoritarian turn —and defend democracy.





South Korea

The country’s bloody history spurred citizens to do everything in their power to stop democratic backsliding

On 3rd December 2024, at 10.27pm, Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, had declared martial law, bringing back memories of the nation’s oppressive, authoritarian past. As Special Warfare Command troops began to converge on the parliament building in Seoul, alarmed citizens rushed to the scene. Many people recalled the haunting voice of a young woman echoing through the darkness in the city of Gwangju shortly after midnight on 27th May 1980. In the preceding days, troops from that same unit had brutally cracked down on peaceful demonstrators opposing martial law in Gwangju, killing hundreds. The voice said: “Please, citizens of Gwangju, the martial law troops are advancing. Please help us... ” Many more would die...

Turkey

No restriction on the press is small, no interference with an independent judiciary is insignificant

Nothing is horrible enough for us anymore. Nothing shocks us. When we, the people of Turkey, hear our friends ­lament the demise of democracy, we nod without surprise. We have spent more than two decades in a slow boil, in despair and exhaustion. And yet, there is a kind of triumph in the fact that we are not yet fully cooked. So we go about our days, watching the state’s ever more aggressive crackdown on dissent. When we turn our gaze outward, we see that democracy in Europe and in the US is following Turkey’s path. We take it in with a certain detachment...

Hungary

Illiberal populism thrives in division—and in a pretend war it must never quite win

When I was a student in Budapest at the turn of the millennium, the idea that countries in east and central Europe would continue their democratic transformation was received wisdom. Politicians, journalists and my professors all expressed faith in Hungary’s gradual integration into the Euro-Atlantic community. Today, as I face my students, I struggle to explain where things went awry.

India:

Autocrats want to capture our imagination. Don’t let them

More recently, I had been trying to make sense of how, or if, India’s current ruling party was simply the latest in a long line of governments that paid lip service to democracy while bending institutions to their will, or if there was something fundamentally different about the regime headed by Modi since 2014. As a friend put it: “Is this merely an intensification of things we’ve seen before, or is this something entirely new?” As it turns out, it is both.

