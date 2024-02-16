Democracy

Europe
February 16, 2024
Poland’s democratic rehabilitation
Polish democracy was close to death, smothered by populists. What will Donald Tusk’s government have to do to revive it?
Annette Dittert
From the magazine
Brief Encounter
January 24, 2024
David McCloskey: ‘College is mostly a scam’
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
November 27, 2023
‘On every doorstep in Wolverhampton, there’s somebody struggling’: how poverty tore the Black Country apart
Sarah Collins
Philosophy
November 01, 2023
A philosophical defence of democracy
Sasha Mudd
From the magazine
Climate Change
November 01, 2023
We need a new kind of climate diplomacy
Simon Sharpe
From the magazine
European Union
October 12, 2023
In Poland, it’s back to base-ics
Amanda Coakley
Politics
March 31, 2023
Devolution is not the answer to local councils' crippling financial problems
Daniel Reast
Politics
March 08, 2023
The government’s latest asylum gambit will not work
Andrew Adonis
Culture
March 01, 2023
Bonfire of the consultancies
Lionel Barber
From the magazine
