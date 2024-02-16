Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Democracy
Europe
February 16, 2024
Poland's democratic rehabilitation
Polish democracy was close to death, smothered by populists. What will Donald Tusk's government have to do to revive it?
Annette Dittert
From the magazine
Brief Encounter
January 24, 2024
David McCloskey: 'College is mostly a scam'
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
November 27, 2023
'On every doorstep in Wolverhampton, there's somebody struggling': how poverty tore the Black Country apart
Sarah Collins
Philosophy
November 01, 2023
A philosophical defence of democracy
Sasha Mudd
From the magazine
