Our latest programme of expert roundtable discussions took place in September and October 2026 and considered a range of topics that directly affect the lives and prospects of young people. These include housing, education, work, financial insecurity and isolation. Throughout, the impact of technology loomed large, and not always in ways one might first imagine.

Here are some of the key takeaways from those events of which you will find more detail over the following pages.

1. Education can act as a blocker unless everyday skills are embraced

Schools that promote discipline and uniformity above free thinking and creativity have a tendency to embed a culture of “powerlessness, lack of agency and purpose” which, in turn, can contribute to the underlying causes of loneliness and isolation. It is better to encourage teaching that promotes imagination, inventiveness and effective communication, as well as the “everyday skills that children use in the classroom and will use in the workplace”. In an AI-driven economy, adaptability and problem-solving skills will always trump “subject-siloed teaching”.

2. The nature of financial stress is morphing

A decade ago, those in financial distress typically faced mounting credit card bills and other outstanding loans. Today, the nature of financial stress has evolved to include an inability to meet the cost of household essentials, rent and energy. For young people—contemplating rising living costs, unaffordable housing and a precarious labour market—the spillover effects include harms to mental health and self-esteem. “The build-up of debt over time starts to weigh on people”. In response, a distinction needs to be made between credit as a “useful” tool—designed to help build up assets or kick-start a new venture, for example—and credit as a form of punishment. “No one should be profiting from somebody else’s misery”.

3. Change, yes, but constants too

It’s tempting to frame all of today’s challenges through the prism of the new. It’s a temptation that should be resisted. When it comes to misogyny, for example, much of it is manifested in a digital manosphere but the underlying behaviours pre-date the internet. “The only reason that we weren’t speaking about the crisis of young men 40 or 50 years ago is because that conversation wasn’t on the table”. The language was absent.

And when considering the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, it’s worth reflecting on industrial revolutions of the past. “People have been saying for hundreds of years that the pace of change is unprecedented, and that jobs are disappearing… Things are changing, but there will still be knowledge-based jobs”.

It’s tempting to frame all of today’s challenges through the prism of the new. It’s a temptation that should be resisted

4. Next gen are more likely to talk money but stigma remains

The need for better financial literacy is a good example of one of the constants explored above. It’s a skill the next gen require as much as previous generations. However, there’s a twist. This is a cohort of young people who are typically content to “talk about money” and yet most seek answers online—increasingly in dialogue with an AI chat bot—rather than from an expert, family member or a peer for fear of“embarrassment or stigma”.

While there is some provision within the current education system for financial education, it remains inconsistent. What’s needed, some argued, is a form of learning that is both “culturally relevant” and “co-designed by young people”.

5. Time to distinguish positive influencers from the malign

Social media threatens to despoil the notion of influence. For many young people, digital has become a space “refracted by consuming cultural figures who have it all and who enjoy every luxury imaginable”. It’s a world where influencers, finfluencers (financial influencers) and the rest thrive as they create unrealistic expectations among their followers. Pressure to tread the path of these self-styled mentors—and their self-imagined success—is immense.

Yet there is another world in which positive influence prevails. Across the Next Gen series, roundtable contributors hailed the skills of youth workers who understand the value of social and emotional education and are able to engage in a range of conversations from combatting isolation to embracing financial literacy. The network of positive influences goes wider. Naturally, it includes family and teachers but could also feature trusted voices in healthcare environments and perhaps even the nail bar technician operating in an informal setting that lends itself to more effective information sharing.

6. Digital media harms are real…

“The design of social media is at odds with healthy behaviour in young people”, said one of our contributors. “It’s addictive, it’s monopolising attention and it’s about shock and outrage rather than nuanced conversations and understanding difference”. The research appears to back this up. For example, a quarter of 11-14-year-old boys said it took them less than a minute of being online to see content that is negative about women and girls. Other experts reflected on how social media encourages harmful behaviours such as indifference, as well as “ideas of what you should look like, how you should act, how you should behave [at an age] when you’re still trying to understand who you are”.

In addressing the potential harms, many advocate for the principle of “safety by design”. In other words, platforms should be built with harm avoidance in mind from the outset rather than preventative measures bolted on as an afterthought.

7 …but technology can be a force for good, too

Despite the obvious harms digital media can bring, an easy binary of physical world “good” and virtual world “bad” is not only impractical, it is inaccurate, too. For example, the algorithms that fuel the attention economy (and all the potential distress that brings) can also lead a young person to discover their “tribe” or help them discover that their niche interest might, equally, be a career in waiting. To that end, the digital space can be a “cultural good”.

Meanwhile, most young people have little intention of abandoning the digital space. It is all they have known and they will continue to move seamlessly between virtual and physical spaces, operating in both all at once.

8. Good solutions abound

Tackling the prevalence of those not in education, employment or training (Neets) is perhaps the thorniest of issues facing the young and policymakers seeking answers. Neets account for nearly one million 16-to 24-year-olds and many of the causes are structural. Yet, as elsewhere, potential solutions abound.

Among the ideas floated during this series are efforts for earlier and more sustained interventions, tweaks to the tax system to de-risk youth employment for employers, and promotion of community-led initiatives. The last of these suggestions focuses on the need to cultivate “social infrastructure” that might be present in the family ties of the better off but is lacking elsewhere. A network of trusted adults can prove transformational. “If a young person is known by name by ten adults by the time they’re 18, then they are probably going to be alright”.

In the building in Queen Anne’s Gate, London SW1, in which these sessions were held, Prospect shares its premises with the economic thinktank the Resolution Foundation whose chair is David Willetts, the former Conservative minister.

In 1992 Willetts wrote a book called Modern Conservatism which relied heavily on Edmund Burke and especially Burke’s celebrated insight from Reflections on the Revolution in France that society was a partnership “not only between those who are living, but between those who are living, those who are dead, and those who are to be born”. We have a contract, in other words, with other generations. Over a few weeks in the building we have studied the current state of this contract between the generations.

On education with Barratt Redrow, the state of the finances of young people with Impact on Urban Health, on the particular travails of young men with the Centre for Research into Men and Boys, on young people not in education, employment or training and on the joys and perils of social media with Vodafone, we have explored the experience of being young in Britain today. In another of his books, The Pinch, Willetts points out that the reason the baby-boomer generation took so many of the education and health resources was that it was such a large cohort. In retirement, it now ensues there is a large pension bill. That makes the partnership with the younger generation much harder to maintain and it was that critical question that we gathered to discuss.

Philip Collins

Editor, Prospect