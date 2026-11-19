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Palantir’s NHS contract will end in 2029. But how did the company get this far?

This week on Tell Me Why, Imaan and Alona are joined by investigative journalists Peter Geoghegan and Lucas Amin from Democracy for Sale. They break down exactly how Palantir was awarded its contracts, the “revolving door” of politicians-turned-lobbyists, and how private interests influence government.

They also discuss the key figures behind Palantir, from Peter Thiel and Alex Karp to the lesser-known Joe Lonsdale, and their ideologies. How does the company see its place in the world? The four talk about surveillance capitalism, the value of data, and the implications of Palantir’s collaboration with ICE and the Israeli military.

Plus, has Palantir software succeeded in making the NHS more efficient? And what does the Lord of the Rings tell us about the ideals of one the world’s most influential companies?

Democracy for Sale is published on Substack | Email us at tellmewhy@prospectmagazine.co.uk