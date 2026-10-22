Tell Me Why... The Cornell 7 case could happen here

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Content warning: This episode contains discussion of sexual violence

The Cornell story has shocked many. But how surprised are we really?

This week, Alona and Imaan are joined by Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley and former minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, who argues that not only could this kind of sexual violence happen in the UK—but it already is.

They discuss the bystander effect, government ineffectiveness, and how the issue has been weaponised for political ends. How are politicians getting it so wrong?

The three also consider how the rise of the internet has changed gendered violence. Plus, Jess reveals details of a private conversation with Andy Burnham, in which the prime minister shared his real views about the risks of tech.

If you or anyone you know are affected by the issues raised in this episode, contact the following organisations:

Refuge – an organisation that provides support for women who are victims of domestic abuse. Their National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Their live chat service is available Monday to Friday, from 3pm-10pm at www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Rape Crisis England & Wales – Their 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line is available 24 hours a day by calling 0808 500 2222 or via live chat www.247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.