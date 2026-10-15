Tell Me Why... Fascism has a new face

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Religious zealots, tech accelerationists and ethnonationalists are trying to fast-track the apocalypse. But why?

In the first ever episode of Tell Me Why, Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor join Imaan Irfan and Alona Ferber in the Prospect studio to discuss the ideas behind their new book End Times Fascism.

The four discuss the new face of fascism, why its disciples have an “Armageddon complex” and whether we should all be prepping our bunkers.

They also analyse the relationship between Silicon Valley’s tech bros and the fossil fuel industry—why have some of most powerful figures in technology switched from making environmental promises to stocking their spaceships and setting fire to what remains?

This is Tell Me Why, a new podcast brought to you by Prospect. Each Thursday, we’ll look at the ideas behind the week’s biggest stories to explore how they are shaping our world.

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