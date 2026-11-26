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With energy bills set to soar by 26 per cent in the new year, can Andy Burnham tackle the cost-of-living-crisis?

In today’s episode of Tell Me Why, Imaan and Alona are joined by Isabella Weber, economist and author of Anti-Fascist Economics, and Prospect contributing editor Tom Clark. They analyse how economic conditions breed political extremes, why inflation isn’t actually the same for everyone and why we can’t just “grow” our way out of a crisis.

Plus, Isabella shares her conversation with New York mayor Zohran Mamdani and looks to solutions around the world.

The four also discuss the flaws in the neoliberal economic model and why economists are wedded to the idea of “perfect competition”. Does our current situation call for radical thinking?

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