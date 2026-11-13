Tell Me Why... Russell Brand’s trial is a reckoning

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How do powerful figures use “lawfare” to silence allegations? In today’s episode, Alona and Imaan are joined by Prospect contributing editor Isabel Hilton to discuss the sentencing of Russell Brand on one charge of rape and three of sexual assault, as well as the allegations against David Walliams.

Isabel breaks down the role of court injunctions and “SLAPPs”. The three also discuss the cult of celebrity, the long tail of the MeToo movement and the role of journalism—both in uncovering stories of abuse, and sometimes enabling them.

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