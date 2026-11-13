Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why... Russell Brand’s trial is a reckoning

As two major celebrities are held to account, is this a watershed moment in the UK?

By Isabel Hilton
November 13, 2026
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Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

How do powerful figures use “lawfare” to silence allegations? In today’s episode, Alona and Imaan are joined by Prospect contributing editor Isabel Hilton to discuss the sentencing of Russell Brand on one charge of rape and three of sexual assault, as well as the allegations against David Walliams.

Isabel breaks down the role of court injunctions and “SLAPPs”. The three also discuss the cult of celebrity, the long tail of the MeToo movement and the role of journalism—both in uncovering stories of abuse, and sometimes enabling them.

Email us your thoughts at tellmewhy@prospectmagazine.co.uk

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Isabel Hilton author image

Isabel Hilton is a contributing editor

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