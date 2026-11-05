Tell Me Why... The fight for democracy is on

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In the last 10 days, far-right parties have failed at the ballot box in Brazil, Serbia, Israel, and now the United States. Is the fight for democracy on?

This week, Alona and Imaan are joined in the studio by Prospect’s Preeti Jha. Preeti argues that democracy is more than just a single election and discusses her experience covering daily activism in Asia.

The team also analyse the role of social media in the Brazilian election, where Lula supporters changed their online behaviours to wage “digital guerilla warfare” against Bolsonaro’s campaign. Imaan asks how we can effectively take part in politics online, without fuelling the “outrage algorithm”.

And they discuss the fractures that seem to characterise modern politics, and which electoral systems lend themselves to division.

Email us your thoughts at tellmewhy@prospectmagazine.co.uk