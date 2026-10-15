Tell Me Why

Tell me why... AI has killed the author

Literary prizes are being awarded to apparently AI-generated stories. Does it matter?

October 15, 2026
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Would you care if AI wrote your favourite novel?

In the second episode of Tell Me Why, tech journalist and Londoner editor Alys Key joins Prospect’s Alona Ferber and Imaan Irfan. They explore how artificial intelligence is shaping literature, after recent awards became mired in scandal over entries allegedly written by AI.

They discuss cognitive debt, the “dearth” of the author, and the risks of anthropomorphising tech. Plus, is struggle a necessary part of the writing process?

And stay tuned for an explainer of what AI-enthusiasts are calling the “human sandwich”.

Prompt your chatbot to email us at tellmewhy@prospectmagazine.co.uk

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