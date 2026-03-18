Has Reform peaked? Peter Kellner on politics

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The Gorton and Denton byelection was a sensation for the Greens—and it hurt Labour’s pride. With the May elections approaching, the UK’s governing party looks set for a beating. But what about Reform?

Peter Kellner, former director of polling company YouGov, joins Ellen and Alona on the podcast to discuss how Labour and its competition are faring. After coming second in Gorton and Denton, Reform may have actually peaked, Peter argues.

Plus, Kellner has met every Labour leader since Harold Wilson, and shares both his favourite anecdotes and the lessons he thinks the party’s next leader needs to know.

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