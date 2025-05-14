Quinn Slobodian on the far right’s neoliberal roots

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Canadian historian Quinn Slobodian.

The rise of the populist right is often framed as a backlash against neoliberalism—a revolt by those “left behind” by globalisation. But in his new book Hayek’s Bastards, Quinn argues the opposite: that movements like Maga are not a reaction to neoliberalism, but its latest iteration.

Tracing the intellectual lineage of today’s far right, he characterises it as a “new fusionism” between three ideological pillars: racialised beliefs in genetically hardwired human nature, hard money, and hard borders.

Quinn answers: who are “Hayek’s bastards”? Are the right better at engaging with ideas than the left? And what does Trump really believe?

Hayek’s Bastards: The Neoliberal Roots of the Populist Right is available here.

