Bonus episode: Why Australia is better than Britain

Australia is often referred to as “the lucky country”, a place where good fortune has delivered greater wealth, longer lives and better healthcare. But, as Andrew Low argues in We Should Be So Lucky, Australia’s achievements are not merely a matter of luck—they stem from a distinctive blend of political, social and economic institutions and values.

Andrew sat down with Sir Clive Cowdery, Publisher of Prospect and Chairman of Resolution Life, to discuss the new book, which is published by Prospect Editions. Drawing on his vast experience in global business and finance and his deep connection to Australia, Andrew offers a compelling analysis of how “The Australian Way” works and why it matters. The book is both a celebration of what Australia has achieved and a guide for other democracies seeking solutions to their own challenges.

