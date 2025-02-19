Sudan’s ‘war of opportunity’, with Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Sudanese-born writer and broadcaster Yassmin Abdel-Magied joins Ellen and Alona on this week’s episode of the Prospect podcast.

Sudan’s war has been called the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world”. And yet, media coverage is staggeringly low. But is the war really “forgotten”? Or is it being made invisible?

Yassmin breaks down the situation for newcomers. She shares her family’s story, and talks about the last time she saw the country, when she travelled there for her wedding.

She also discusses how Sudan is connected to regional and global powers, and how countries including the UAE and Saudi Arabia are positioning themselves to benefit from the fallout of the war.

To learn more about the conflict, click here or here.

You can find Yassmin’s writing here.