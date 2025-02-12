Mehdi Hasan: “The media doesn’t want to hear certain people”

Mehdi Hasan joins the Prospect podcast this week, talking to Prospect’s Ben Clark about Trump, tech bros, cancel culture and…“Gish galloping”.

He opens up about his departure from MSNBC after the network cancelled The Mehdi Hasan Show and discusses his move from mainstream to alternative media, almost a year since founding Zeteo on Substack. Zeteo’s contributors now include Naomi Klein and Greta Thunberg.

He criticises the media’s failings, from reporting on Israel’s violence to holding Trump and his acolytes to account, and what he identifies as “anticipatory obedience” to the president.

Finally, Mehdi shares some advice for young journalists, and reflects on where he finds hope in uncertain times.

Plus, Ellen and Alona talk Valentine’s Day: “banger” or “dud”?