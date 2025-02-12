Prospect Podcast

Mehdi Hasan: “The media doesn’t want to hear certain people”

Mehdi Hasan visits Prospect HQ to discuss Trump, authoritarianism and the media’s failings on Gaza. Plus, what is “Gish galloping”?

By Prospect Team
February 12, 2025
Image: Roger Parkes / Alamy
Image: Roger Parkes / Alamy

Mehdi Hasan joins the Prospect podcast this week, talking to Prospect’s Ben Clark about Trump, tech bros, cancel culture and…“Gish galloping”.

He opens up about his departure from MSNBC after the network cancelled The Mehdi Hasan Show and discusses his move from mainstream to alternative media, almost a year since founding Zeteo on Substack. Zeteo’s contributors now include Naomi Klein and Greta Thunberg.

He criticises the media’s failings, from reporting on Israel’s violence to holding Trump and his acolytes to account, and what he identifies as “anticipatory obedience” to the president.

Finally, Mehdi shares some advice for young journalists, and reflects on where he finds hope in uncertain times.

Plus, Ellen and Alona talk Valentine’s Day: “banger” or “dud”?

related article image
Has Labour abandoned the left?
related article image
Exclusive: Top Thinker interview with Eliane Brum
related article image
Trump’s inauguration, Musk’s salute and the special relationship
related article image
Will Lords reform be Starmer’s legacy?
related article image
Ukraine: what lies ahead?

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines