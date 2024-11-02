Prospect Podcast

Q&A US election special, with Jill Abramson

By Prospect Team
November 02, 2024
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

For the first time, Ellen and Alona host a special Q&A episode, recorded with a live audience. They’re joined by Jill Abramson, former executive editor of the New York Times, who has been has been covering the presidential election for Prospect.

Jill describes how this American election compares to what she’s seen in the past, and answers listeners’ questions. What’s the mood in the US? Can we trust the polls? And what might happen between now and election day to move the dial?

To read more of Jill’s work on the election, click here.

