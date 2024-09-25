Prospect Podcast

Jon Sopel on meeting Donald Trump—and the BBC’s “mess”

By Prospect Team
September 25, 2024
Jon Sopel, co-host of the News Agents podcast and a former BBC North America editor, joins Ellen Halliday and Alona Ferber to discuss his new book, Strangeland: How Britain Stopped Making Sense. He reflects on his time covering the Trump administration—including what he saw unfold on 6th January—and on the upcoming US election.

Jon also shares his view on the problems with Robbie Gibb and how editorial standards are overseen at the BBC. Some at the BBC think Robbie Gibb’s stewardship of editorial standards at the broadcaster is “absolutely monstrous”, he says. “It really doesn't bear scrutiny, and then it still going on strikes me as unbelievable”. 

Plus, Alona dials in from rainy Liverpool to decide whether the Labour conference has been a “banger” or a “dud” for Starmer’s party.

