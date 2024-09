This week, journalist and author Oliver Burkeman joins Prospect’s Ellen Halliday and Mindful life columnist Sarah Collins to talk mental health and building a meaningful life—and why his new book, Meditations for Mortals, really isn’t self-help.

Plus, freelance political journalist Jonn Elledge dials in from the Lib Dem conference in Brighton to help us decide whether Ed Davey's party is a “banger” or a “dud”.