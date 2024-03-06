Prospect Podcast

Which generation has it harder? With Sheila Hancock and Alice Garnett

By Prospect Team
March 06, 2024
article header image

In this special episode of the podcast, 91-year-old actor Sheila Hancock and 24-year-old writer Alice Garnett discuss the age-old question: are things really harder for the young?

 Gen Z Alice and nonagenarian Sheila are joined by Prospect’s boomer editor Alan Rusbridger and millennial Sarah Collins to discuss everything from housing to climate change to mental health—and whether there’s anything one generation can learn from the other.

 This conversation with two of Prospect’s Lives columnists is also available to read in the latest issue.

