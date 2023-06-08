Prospect Podcast

Are Britain’s seaside towns a refuge or a trap?

By Prospect Team
June 08, 2023
Image Credit: Martin Parr/Magnum Photos

Coastal towns are home to some of the highest levels of deprivation in Britain and our nostalgia for the seaside is holding them back, argues award-winning journalist and author Madeleine Bunting in her new book The Seaside: England's Love Affair. On the podcast, she joins Ross Mudie, a research analyst at The Centre for Progressive Policy, and assistant editor Sarah Collins to discuss Britain's complex relationship with its coast, and what the government should do to support the communities who live there.

