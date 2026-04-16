How the media brought down Viktor Orbán

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In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel reflect on the results of election in Hungary, and how the media coverage of Viktor Orbán’s foreign dealings and corruption allegations may have contributed to his downfall.

They'll also discuss why British investor and alleged sexual predator Crispin Odey abandoned his £79m libel claim against the Financial Times—across the pond—whether the legal feud between Melania Trump and journalist Michael Wolff will have its day in court.

Alan and Lionel also bet on whether the Telegraph sale will go through.

Plus, a very serious discussion on whether Gail’s will stock the Observer alongside its baked goods. A win for currant affairs?