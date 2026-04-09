Media Confidential

The madness of King Trump (continued)

Alan and Lionel analyse media coverage of Trump in the aftermath of the Iran ceasefire

April 09, 2026
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In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss the reporting on the “madness of King Trump”, the war in Iran and the developments since the last episode, in which journalist Susan Glasser described the president as “the big, fat, naked emperor in the room”.

As a surprising pick is announced as the new Ofcom chair, the editors spill the beans on what they know about him and their hopes for his tenure.

They also talk about Sam Altman and the furore surrounding his departure from (and subsequent rehiring by) OpenAI, following a lengthy New Yorker article discussing the many faces of the tech titan.

And they answer a listener’s question on why US police are releasing videos on social media from the arrests of public figures like Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods—would it happen in the UK?

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