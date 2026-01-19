Media Confidential

Elon Musk vs Wikipedia: Jimmy Wales on why democracy won’t survive without facts

The founder of Wikipedia joins Alan and Lionel to discuss trust in a post-truth world

January 19, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk to Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia and the author of The Seven Rules of Trust

They discuss how the online encyclopaedia has evolved to deal with the rise of new digital challenges, like bots and AI. After Elon Musk branded the website “Wokepedia” and launched Grokipedia as a competitor, the trio discuss regulation, as well as how to address the threat from the far-right.

Plus, in an age of disinformation, how can platforms rebuild trust?

related article image
Liz Truss and the rise of YouTube politics
related article image
How CBS lost its way
related article image
Trump, Maduro and the Washington Post
related article image
Zanny Minton Beddoes on Steve Bannon: ‘Comparing Trump to Moses was quite something’
related article image
What’s next for Alan Rusbridger?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines