Liz Truss and the rise of YouTube politics

Lionel tunes in from South Africa, while Alan reviews Liz Truss’s recently launched YouTube show

January 15, 2026
article header image

This week, Lionel tunes in from a cycling trip in South Africa to discuss the baboons he’s encountered on his visit—and in British journalism. Alan reviews Liz Truss’s recently launched YouTube channel, which seems rife with conspiracy theories, and the pair discuss the rise of social media politics.

As Starmer says that X could lose the right to self-regulate, our hosts also talk about the UK’s stance on online safety and the ongoing tussle with tech giants. Should the government go head-to-head with Elon Musk?

Plus, the editors share concerns about the potential sale of the Telegraph to the Daily Mail group and ask whether the merger of broadsheet and tabloid values can ever work.

To read Alan’s recent column ‘How did Liz Truss become prime minister?’, click here.

