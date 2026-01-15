Liz Truss and the rise of YouTube politics

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week, Lionel tunes in from a cycling trip in South Africa to discuss the baboons he’s encountered on his visit—and in British journalism. Alan reviews Liz Truss’s recently launched YouTube channel, which seems rife with conspiracy theories, and the pair discuss the rise of social media politics.

As Starmer says that X could lose the right to self-regulate, our hosts also talk about the UK’s stance on online safety and the ongoing tussle with tech giants. Should the government go head-to-head with Elon Musk?

Plus, the editors share concerns about the potential sale of the Telegraph to the Daily Mail group and ask whether the merger of broadsheet and tabloid values can ever work.

