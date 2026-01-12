How CBS lost its way

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

With one America’s biggest news broadcasters, CBS News, reportedly in turmoil under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, Alan and Lionel are joined by former CBS president Sir Howard Stringer.

After Bari Weiss reportedly pulled a recent episode of the popular 60 Minutes programme from the air, some critics have accused the channel, and its editor, of censorship. Alan and Lionel ask Howard about the effect of Weiss’s management. Has CBS strayed from its original mission? And when did this slide begin?

In a detailed conversation, Howard reflects on journalism at CBS during the Reagan administration, the decline of the network since, and the challenges it now faces. He also discusses the evolution of news media, Donald Trump’s impact on American journalism, and the state of the BBC.

Plus, the three discuss the challenges posed by technological advancements in the media landscape.