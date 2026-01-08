Media Confidential

Trump, Maduro and the Washington Post

How has the media covered US actions in Venezuela? Plus, Lionel on Piers Morgan’s Christmas party

January 08, 2026
article header image

This week, Alan and Lionel return to their Media Confidential duties to analyse the good, the bad and the ugly media reactions to the US abduction of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

They also discuss a new documentary on investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose career has spanned from Watergate to Abu Ghraib. In response to a listener’s question, Alan shares a life hack to broaden your reading for free, and escape information bubbles in an increasing polarised digital landscape.

Plus, Lionel shares some gossip from Piers Morgan’s Christmas party.To have your question featured on Media Confidential, email mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk.

