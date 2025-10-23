Media Confidential

How to interview Putin

In this special episode, Alan and Lionel are grilled by aspiring journalists from Sheffield University

October 23, 2025
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s special episode, Alan and Lionel are grilled by Sheffield University’s third-year Broadcast Journalism students.

The pair are asked about using artificial intelligence in newsrooms, how to cover Gaza with fairness, and whether they think China is being underreported on.

They also discuss imposter syndrome in the media world, and how to report stories that people don’t want to hear (but also get them to pay for it).

Send your questions to Alan and Lionel at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk

related article image
‘We asked Israel to investigate the deaths of our journalists. We’re still waiting’
related article image
The Hack: What happens now?
related article image
The Successor: Who is Lachlan Murdoch?
related article image
Who gets right of reply?
related article image
The Hack: What’s the real story?—Live with Toby Jones, Jack Thorne and Patrick Spence
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines