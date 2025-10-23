How to interview Putin

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s special episode, Alan and Lionel are grilled by Sheffield University’s third-year Broadcast Journalism students.

The pair are asked about using artificial intelligence in newsrooms, how to cover Gaza with fairness, and whether they think China is being underreported on.

They also discuss imposter syndrome in the media world, and how to report stories that people don’t want to hear (but also get them to pay for it).

Send your questions to Alan and Lionel at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk