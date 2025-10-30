Has Ofcom opened the door to a British Fox News?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

As American firm RedBird continues its bid to take over the Telegraph, Alan and Lionel discuss concerns about foreign influence and what it means for media ownership in Britain.

They weigh in on Ofcom updating its guidance on politicians being news presenters. Does it open the doors to a Fox News equivalent in the UK?

Plus, Alan and Lionel talk about Michael Wolff counter-suing Melania Trump, after she threatened a $1bn lawsuit against him to prevent reporting about her alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. And as Hurricane Melissa wrecks havoc in Jamaica and across the Caribbean, one listener asks how to report safely on natural disasters.

Send your questions to Alan and Lionel at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk