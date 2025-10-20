Media Confidential

‘We asked Israel to investigate the deaths of our journalists. We’re still waiting’

Reuters editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni on the targeting of journalists in Gaza

October 20, 2025
More journalists have been killed in Gaza than in any other conflict in history.

This week, the editor-in-chief at Reuters, Alessandra Galloni, joins Alan and Lionel to reflect on the last two years of covering the war on Gaza.

She discusses the Israeli Defence Force’s killing of journalists in both Gaza and Lebanon, amid ongoing calls for accountability, and reveals why the news agency stopped giving the coordinates of their reporters to the IDF.

She also recalls asking the Israeli government for an investigation into the killing of a Reuters journalist at the start of the war, and asks why, two years later, they’re “still waiting”.

