World
December 06, 2023
Eliot Higgins: the man who verifies
The founder of the Bellingcat website has changed investigative journalism. His open-source sleuthing has unmasked assassins and humiliated dictators. But as internet lies spread ever faster, can his team keep pace?
Tom Lamont
From the magazine
Israel
December 01, 2023
Images coming out of Israel and Gaza are horrifying—but we mustn’t look away
Alan Rusbridger
Columns
August 25, 2023
Don’t blame the BBC for the “death spiral” of local news
Alan Rusbridger
Journalism
July 13, 2023
The Sun has shown yet again that it pushes the limits of privacy to breaking point
Alan Rusbridger
Politics
September 16, 2022
Crime reporting is under threat from all sides. What is its future?
Duncan Campbell
June 25, 2022
The problem with journalism? It’s still too posh
Lee Elliot Major
June 16, 2022
Review: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City
Jeanne May Desurmont
May 12, 2022
The journalists who predicted the future
Michael O'Connor
April 07, 2022
Carole Cadwalladr on Andrew Neil’s awakening; Rachel Johnson’s childhood… and London’s ever-active libel lawyers
Carole Cadwalladr
