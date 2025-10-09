The Hack: What happens now?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

How do you turn one of the biggest media scandals into gripping television—and what unfinished business still lingers off-screen?

Media Confidential hosted a live episode at Prospect HQ, with Toby Jones, Patrick Spence and Jack Thorne, about the real story behind the ITV drama The Hack. In this episode, the panel takes audience questions on press freedom, and whether it’s time for a long-delayed Leveson 2 to investigate criminal behaviour across the journalism industry.

Alan and Lionel also discuss the Murdoch company’s “aggressive” tactics against people writing about the story, Prince Harry’s legal battle against the Daily Mail, and the deletion of millions of emails worth of evidence.

