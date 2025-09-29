The Hack: What’s the real story?—Live with Toby Jones, Jack Thorne and Patrick Spence

This week’s special episode of Media Confidential coincides with ITV’s new drama The Hack, about the phone-hacking scandal which led to the closure of the News of the World, the Leveson Inquiry, and a national reckoning on press ethics.

This week, Prospect’s Alan Rusbridger is joined by actor Toby Jones—who plays him in the series—along with Emmy award-winning writer Jack Thorne, executive producer Patrick Spence, and journalist and academic Jane Martinson.

The panel discuss bringing the story to the small screen, how the government can help support the arts, and the power of drama.

They explore journalism at its worst, but also how reporting can make a difference. Is a second Leveson inquiry needed?

To read Nick Davies’s series on the phone-hacking scandal for Prospect, click here.