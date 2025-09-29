Media Confidential

The Hack: What’s the real story?—Live with Toby Jones, Jack Thorne and Patrick Spence

Alan Rusbridger and Jane Martinson discuss ITV’s new drama with the team behind The Hack

September 29, 2025
article header image

This week’s special episode of Media Confidential coincides with ITV’s new drama The Hack, about the phone-hacking scandal which led to the closure of the News of the World, the Leveson Inquiry, and a national reckoning on press ethics.

This week, Prospect’s Alan Rusbridger is joined by actor Toby Jones—who plays him in the series—along with Emmy award-winning writer Jack Thorne, executive producer Patrick Spence, and journalist and academic Jane Martinson.

The panel discuss bringing the story to the small screen, how the government can help support the arts, and the power of drama. 

They explore journalism at its worst, but also how reporting can make a difference. Is a second Leveson inquiry needed?

To read Nick Davies’s series on the phone-hacking scandal for Prospect, click here.

related article image
Lisa Nandy: We’re not afraid to regulate US big tech, no matter what Donald Trump says
related article image
America’s assault on free speech
related article image
What would you ask Donald Trump?
related article image
Does the news need gatekeeping?
related article image
The Murdoch succession: Lachlan gets the power; his siblings get rich(er)
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines